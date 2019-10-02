Independence: Climate activist calls for greener Nigeria

The Convener of Urban Tree Revival Team (UTRT), Ms Omobola Eko, on Tuesday urged Nigerians to be more environment-friendly in their daily activities, to foster sustainability.

The organisation is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) inclined to making the environment safe for human habitation through tree planting in the cities.

Omobola, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that at 59, Nigerians should be concerned about their environment.

“Like trees, we sprout and grow as a nation, we discover, learn, grasp and know that freedom is of the mind and the will is that we may unite to succeed.

“Let’s build a nation where our environment and climate will be a priority for sustainability, let’s plant a tree today to protect our climate from danger and shun indiscriminate refuse disposal,’’ she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.