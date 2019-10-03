Illicit drugs consumption worries stakeholders in Nasarawa

By David Odama – Lafia

Worried by the Circulation and consumption of illicit and substandard drugs in urban and rural areas, stakeholders in Nasarawa state have decried the trend and called for urgent measures to stem the danger posed in the state.

They have Al’s identified the situation as the major challenge responsible for the increase of crimes and criminality in the state.

In Nasarawa State, it is common to see drugs being sold in the open markets, especially in the rural areas and major streets by unlicensed vendors.

Speaking on the issues, Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association, (NMA ) Nasarawa state chapter, Dr. Bulus Peter

said over thirty people have died between January and September this year in Nasarawa state due to the consumption of illicit and substandard drugs.

He expressed concern over the increase in drug consumption and called for strengthening regulatory bodies to stem the tide.

Nasarawa South Zonal Chairman of National Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealers, Mr. Michael Isife stressed the need for regular enforcement and inspection of pharmaceutical outlets in the state.

State Officer, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria PCN, Nasarawa State, Mr. Nwora Okpaleake explained that the council was not resting on its oars in fighting against circulation and consumption of substandard drugs in the state.

Mr. Nwora Okpalaeke called on residents of the state to always insist on purchasing medicines from authorized vendors.

Efforts to reach the state Coordinator, National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC Mr. Bulus Mshelia for comment proved abortive.

vanguard