Adamu gave the directive in Abuja when members of the board of Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), led by its chairman, Prof. Mohammed Isah, paid him a courtesy visit.

He noted that the declaration of assets of public officers was compulsory and failure to do so was an act of breaking the law.

“We are aware that the declaration of assets is mandatory for all public officers and not doing so means you are breaking the law.

“We want to assure you that we will assign an officer to be responsible for that and they will make sure that all our officers and men comply with this directive.

“This will ensure that we have one channel so that whenever you want to check, it will be easy.

“So officially the office that will be responsible for this is the office of the Commissioner of Police, Research and Planning while the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Research and Planning will oversee their activities,” he said.

The IGP also reiterated its commitment to assisting the bureau with uniform and armed personnel to carry out their mandate.

He added that the collaboration of both organisations was important for them to discharge their respective duties effectively. (NAN)

Vanguard