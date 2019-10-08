Breaking News
Translate

IGP tasks officers on assets declaration

On 4:33 pmIn Newsby
Rivers, hotel, Police
Police

Adamu gave the directive in Abuja when members of the board of Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), led by its chairman, Prof. Mohammed Isah, paid him a courtesy visit.

He noted that the declaration of assets of public officers was compulsory and failure to do so was an act of breaking the law.

“We are aware that the declaration of assets is mandatory for all public officers and not doing so means you are breaking the law.

“We want to assure you that we will assign an officer to be responsible for that and they will make sure that all our officers and men comply with this directive.

“This will ensure that we have one channel so that whenever you want to check, it will be easy.

“So officially the office that will be responsible for this is the office of the Commissioner of Police, Research and Planning while the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Research and Planning will oversee their activities,” he said.

The IGP also reiterated its commitment to assisting the bureau with uniform and armed personnel to carry out their mandate.

He added that the collaboration of both organisations was important for them to discharge their respective duties effectively. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.