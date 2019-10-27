If you let a man feed you, he will starve you – Toyin Lawani

By Ayo Onikoyi

Serial entrepreneur and fashion stylist of note, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah Place Empire has been ruling supreme on Instagram for all the negative and positive reasons, depending on the side of the fence you are looking.

She has been wild, luscious, beautiful and sometimes outrightly bizarre but never without leaving a message. In one of her recent posts, she sent out a word to women who depend solely on their husbands for practically everything.

“Women are dominating the industry and showing men they can be wives and bosses at the same time. Women should be able to add value to their men and not depend on them for everything they need,” she wrote on her Instagram page with a picture of herself flanked by five muscular men who appear to be under her captivity.

“To me, it’s so irritating when women ask men for money for hair, for soup , for toiletries etc. You should be able to stand in for your man and support the home without him being around. Women should learn to stand strong and change the narrative, we don’t only belong in the kitchen. Over the years, I have had issues with men trying to control me, telling me to let go of my career because I have kids, making me feel like I don’t deserve to chase my dreams.

What a man can do, a woman can do better. I’m glad I didn’t relent on chasing my dreams. Well, it came at a cost but it’s worth being happy. Any man that loves you will accept you for who you are and support your dreams – kids or no kids. When you are stable, men can’t give you crap but make sure you respect them too. If you let a man feed you, he will starve you,” she added.

Toyin, who has two children for two different men once said she lives her life the way she wants because no man pays her bills. She has become a staple on Instagram lately for her sexually suggestive pictures.

Vanguard