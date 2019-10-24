I’d rather change lives in Africa than win awards — Daniel Cole

Chiori Daniel Cole is an entrepreneur and a filmmaker. He followed his passion for entertainment and has done tremendously well, playing a major role in the success story of Achievas Entertainment Limited; a major record label known for sport, movies, music and events. He started off as a content and creative director for the company helping the company shape up its business activities. He became a household name when he successfully planned and executed one of the biggest events held back to back in Nigeria #OLIC (OLAMIDE LIVE IN CONCERT) and he is props to the success story of Achievas’s first major blockbuster “Knocking On Heavens Door” which was known to be the first-ever Netflix Nollywood content acquisition through Iroko in 2015.

Continuing to work tremendously in the Nigerian entertainment industries, Daniel developed his company with his siblings (Family) as one of the biggest event and entertainment company in the industry till date. Included in some of their major breakthrough events are concerts for Davido, Burna Boy as well as Runtown. In addition, his company has recently announced that their new movie “THE ISLAND” is going to start showing on Netflix.

The company has also announced they will be organizing 2BABA LIVE December 28th 2019 (20Yearsaking) and Zlatan Live December 18th 2019 (ZankuToTheWorld) and plan on announcing more in 2019.





Accrediting to his work, Daniel served as a producer in the film The Island, which received 10 Nominations from Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival in Canada and winning 4 of it including the award for the Best African Film.

He was recently asked about The Future Awards África on why he hasn’t been nominated before despite his relevance and work in the entertainment industry he responded with a smile and said, “I am not after winning so many awards in my career, but I want to change so many lives in Africa. I can’t do this alone, I want every youth in Africa to stand up! Let’s work together and help us grow so that we can be respected worldwide and also help our community grow in every sector, from health, food, roads, water and many more we could do for our community. I believe this should be the primary aim of every youth today and not about winning awards or showing off.

“Nigerian youths are beginning to realize the need to establish themselves in the creative industry and we believe if they come together to form a force they will be formidable.”

VANGUARD