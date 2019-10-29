The Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji MNSE, has vowed to continue to complement efforts of the Executive arm of the Abia State Government led by Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu with a view to achieving the common vision of moving the State forward.

Speaking on Monday when he received an Award presented to him by Ngwa National Association United States in his office, the Speaker said his utmost desire is to see Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu succeed as the Governor of Abia State.

Presenting the award to the Speaker, Mr Michael Ibe Nwoko, who represented him during the recent award presentation in the Unites States of America, said Ngwa people living in North America appreciate his support to the cause of the Ngwa nation as a whole.

“Mr Speaker, Ngwa people living in the United States of America present this award to you In appreciation of your generosity, unity of purpose and your election as Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly”, he said.

Responding, Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, appreciated the Ngwa people for the Award while recalling his relationship with them dating back to 2011.

“My relationship started with the Ngwa people in 2011 when the whole Ngwa nation supported the former Governor, Senator Theodore Orji.

“It was in recognition of this fact that the former Governor insisted that he must hand over to an Ngwa person as his successor, a move that was also based on fairness.

“I accept this Award with utmost humility as it means a lot to me. The relationship between me and the Ngwa people now lies in your hands. For me, I have made up my mind about my friends, yes, I am from Old Bende but I cannot live in isolation.

“I am here as Speaker to support and compliment the efforts of your brother our Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu.

“As far as we are concerned, the decisions and directives of the Governor must be obeyed at all times.

“The Governor has never reviled me, he has always shown respect to my father as a former Governor and a serving Senator, so why would I not support him as much as everyone should?

“I am not the type of person that will undermine anybody. I will shame all my critics with my performance; I am determined to leave a legacy here, and by the grace of God, I will achieve my objectives.

“I am also responsible to twenty three other Members of the House of Assembly and we shall perform excellently well God willing”, he said.

The Speaker also thanked the Ngwa nation for the Award and called for their continued support to enable the 7th Abia State House of Assembly perform to its optimum.

Continuing, the Speaker called on all detractors to allow the Governor perform and not form themselves into cogs in the wheel of the State’s progress.

Among other Abians of Ngwa origin that accompanied Mr Nwoko to present the Award to the Speaker in his office was the Head of Service of Abia State, Sir Onyii Wamah.

Vanguard