Hundreds of Army trained in Imo, ready for python dance in Igboland

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Hundreds of Army and other security agencies in the Southeast region have been trained to commence the operation python dance (Egwu Eke) for the fourth time in the region.

Vanguard gathered yesterday, that the training conducted by the Commander of 82 Division Garrison Enugu, Brigadier General Sylvester Oloyede, took place at the 34 artillery brigade, Obinze in Owerri, which was tagged “inter-agency corporation imperatives for efficient joint operations.”

Giving the reason for the Arny operation python dance phase four, Oloyede said that it was to create an enabling environment to deal with insecurity challenges in Igboland.

He named the challenges which included robbery, kidnapping, militancy, among others.

Oloyede, also said that part of the activities within the period for the operation python dance will include a medical outreach, sanitation, rehabilitation of some bad roads as well as clearing of drainages in flooded areas.

According to Brigadier Oloyede, “I am highly honoured and privileged to welcome you to 82 division training day which is being hosted 34 Artillery Brigade Owerri. I thank the Almighty God that made it possible for us to be here.

“As we are aware the nation is confronted with a number of security challenges. These challenges manifest in various forms across the country. Such challenges include robbery, kidnapping, militancy, youth restiveness etc.”

“As part of efforts to create an enabling environment towards combating insecurity in their country and the southeast in particular Egwu Eke, was conceptualized by the Chief of Army Staff, General T. Y Burutai.





“So far, the Nigeria Army had conducted Ex-egwu Eke l, ll, lll all within 82 division in the last three years. This is an annual exercise which is based on real-time intelligence to checkmate prevailing security challenges bedevilling the Southeast region.”

He continued: “This year Egwu Eke IV will be done in phases as part of the activities. Phase 1 will include medical outreach, sanitation, clearing of drainages in flooded areas and rehabilitation of some bad roads in the South East States.

“While face two will be exercise proper which will be based on the Nigeria super camp concept involving all security agencies. This is aimed at improving the working relationship amongst the security agencies.”

