HP advances security in new Envy laptop

By Prince Osuagwu

Computer maker, Hewlett Packard, has released latest and innovative laptop product, HP Envy in the Nigerian market.

Unveiling the products, HP’s Consumer Personal Systems Category Manager for Central Africa, Adeyinka Fakunmoju said that HP’s mission has always been to meet users’ expectations for innovative products through its laptops, especially with the Envy, Spectre, Omen and Pavilion series.

He said: “At HP, we provide PCs that deliver on amazing designs without compromising on quality, our amazing devices are breath-taking, they also give guaranteed hardware power and long-lasting battery life to do more. What we are offering is peace of mind,” he said.

“With the HP Envy, we are bringing the wood design into the market. We are very excited about this. The wood design is unique to every design that you see. The authentic walnut that we use on these designs is unique to each device. The same way your palms don’t have the same prints, there are no two Envy that have the same wood print,” he added.

With security becoming more of a concern among today’s device users, Fakunmoju said that HP ramped up the security features in the new Envy device with a privacy switch on the camera as well as camera kill switch. This is in addition to a more secure BIOS, a finger print reader that gives an extra level of security, as well as a Sure View feature which prevents intruders from seeing what the user is working on. With a Fast charge feature that allows for 19 hours’ battery life, the HP Envy can be operated in tent mode, flat mode and full tablet mode.

HP’s Trade Marketing Manager, Central Africa, Jenny Ani said that HP strives to provide the right product for customers year on year, she further pointed at HP Products are sold at affordable prices at HP authorised Retail Stores. “Our products come with one year warranty and after sales services nationwide”.