Gunmen storm another Kaduna school, abduct principal

Ben Agande – Kaduna

Unknown gunmen again struck at a Government Technical Secondary School in Maraban Kajuru, a community in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State and abducted the principal of the school.

The attack came exactly one week after another set of gunmen abducted six female students and two teachers at Engravers Academy in Kaduna. The victims are still in the criminals’ den.

While the police authorities in the state are yet to react to the attack, it was gathered that the gunmen who are more than 20 attacked the school at about 12 midnight on Thursday, the same time that they other gunmen attacked the Engravers Academy, and started shooting sporadically into the air to scare the students and teachers.

It was gathered that the principal was snatched from his residence within the school premises and his whereabouts is still unknown.

It was gathered that the kidnappers have made contacts with relatives of the kidnapped principal.

The state Commissioner for Home Affairs and Security, Samuel Aruwan, as well as the state police command, are yet to make official statements on the matter at the time of this report.

Vanguard

