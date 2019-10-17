Golfer Tiger Woods writing first memoir, titled ‘BACK’

Tiger Woods is writing his first memoir, the “definitive story” of the champion golfer’s lifetime in the spotlight.

The book is titled “BACK” and will be published by HarperCollins, but no release date was provided.

Announced in a press release on Tuesday, the book will trace the 15-time major winner’s development from a child prodigy through his stunning victory at the Masters last April.

It also includes commentary about breaking racial barriers, his battles with injuries and drama in his personal life.

“I’ve been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong,” Woods, 43, said in a statement. “This book is my definitive story. It’s in my words and expresses my thoughts. It describes how I feel and what’s happened in my life.

“I’ve been working at it steadily, and I’m looking forward to continuing the process and creating a book that people will want to read.”

HarperCollins executive editor Shannon Welch will edit Woods’ memoir.

“I was delighted to discover how much he has to say, and how ready, how eager, he is to say it,” Welch said. “He’s at a place in his career and his life where he’s thinking deeply about his story, the highs and the lows, and how it all relates and connects. I think the result will be extraordinary.”

