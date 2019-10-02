GMSC: NIMASA seeks collective action against piracy

By Godwin Oritse & Gideon Nnaemezie

AS the world gather in Nigeria to take collective action against pirate attacks on vessels, the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has said that collective action by littoral countries is the only counter-attack against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, GoG.

The agency said it has concluded plans to ensure the deliberations at the Global Maritime Security Conference, GMSC, scheduled for early next month in Abuja, are hitch free. In its Global Maritime Security Conference news letter, NIMASA indicated it has concluded plans on thematic sessions scheduled for the deliberations.

Some of the topics scheduled for deliberation at the conference includes, maritime security, legal framework and regulatory issues in the Gulf of Guinea, maritime governance and the blue economy, enhancing maritime domain awareness, maritime security partnership: the roles of civil society, maritime security: evolving roles, models, mission and capability.

Other thematic sessions focus on the future of maritime security: trends, emerging threat, vectors and capability requirements, technology deployment in maritime security: emerging issues, maritime security: moving beyond policy statements to taking collective actions.

The conference, according to the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, will provide the platform for stakeholders of all shades to brainstorm and collectively find a solution to resolve the challenges of maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea.

Vanguard