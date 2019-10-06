By Emmanuel Elebeke

Discussions about 5G Network took centre stage at opening celebration of 39th edition of GITEX week holding in Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

The four days annual event, which kicked off on Sunday, witnessed local and international operators, regulators, innovators and investors from across over 125 countries from across the globe.

Despite other disruptive and emerging technologies springing up all over the world, 5G was the major focus at the Sunday opening session of the technology Expo, showcasing digital transformation and innovation expected in education, health, oil and gas, transportation, aviation.

Analysts at the event said 5G infrastructure is expected to hit $4.2billion, an increase of 89% by end of 2019.

According to them, investors in 5G infrastructure are expected to take 5% market share of total communications service providers and that wireless infrastructure revenue in 2019 will likely jump to 11.6% in 2020.

The Senior Vice President, Event Management, DWTC, Trixie Loh Mirmand who confirmed said: ‘‘5G high profile today reinforces the importance of GITEX as a regional platform for cutting edge technology. GITEX continues to be the dinitetive platform where enterprises, start-ups and government entries come together, striving to engage the global technology communications to harness the limitless ingenuity of human and the power of technology to ensure meaningful benefits on society through intelligent discourcse. ‘’

Among other 5G champions on display, Huawei was the leading champion, showcasing its full range of networking kit and cloud solutions at the show.

For the Vice President, Strategy at Huawei, Middle East, Hani Elkukhu Middle East 5G is gaining momentum in the commercial adoption.

Also present with 5G was Ericson which showcased full range of network infrastructure services, though had won the contracts in the region and is on the hunt for more.

‘‘The exciting turning point that we have been eagerly waiting for is finally being realized, said Vice President, Middle East and Africa and head of Gulf Council countries, Ericsson, Which Bajda.

The event provided start-ups, government entities, industry players avenue to engage in how best to harness the limitless ingenuity of human and the power of technology to ensure meaningful benefits and impacts on society through intelligent discourse.

Another major technology on display were smart initiative by Dubai government on its bid to achieve a paperless society by 2021.

‘‘Smart Dubai is collaborating with government entities and private sector partners to shed light on the initiatives launched across the Dubai government, and to showcase the progress made on the ambitious Dubai paperless strategy 2021.’’

The initiative according to H E Aisha of Dubai seeks to save hundreds of hours for customers and the government, increasing Dubai’s sustainability, competitiveness and economic growth.