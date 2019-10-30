Freight Forwarding: Only law abiding operators’ll be allowed —Amaechi

CRFFN to digitize operations in one year

Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, said yesterday that freight forwarders who do not follow established processes as enshrined in the law would not be allowed to operate in Nigeria.

He enjoined all freight forwarders in Nigeria to take advantage of the certification process put in place by the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, CRFFN, to become professionally fit and competent as well as achieve the International diploma in Freight Forwarding and Supply Chain Management.

Amaechi, who is the supervisory minister of CRFFN, said this certification, which is internationally recognized by the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Association , FIATA, would not only educate and enlighten freight forwarders but also improve the country’s performance index.

Speaking at the 2019 sensitisation workshop on freight forwarding as a career, organized by CRFFN and ADG International Resources in Lagos, Amaechi said: “Professionalising freight forwarding will no doubt improve the ease of doing business ratings and reduce smuggling activities which is dangerous and inimical to the country’s economy.

‘’Any educated and enlightened Freight Forwarder will always find the space to fit in. We are also hopeful that all these efforts will yield better competitiveness in the industry because it is the Freight Forwarding activities that determine the logistics performance index and, therefore, the country’s competitiveness.’’

He insisted that only those who obey the law would be allowed to operate, adding that getting certified would be the first step to implementing the CRFFN law.

According to him, those who have refused to function within the law will be compelled to do so.

Earlier in his address, the Registrar/CEO of CRFFN, Barr. Sam Nwakohu, said the governing council of the CRFFN has determined that the FIATA Diploma in Freight Forwarding and Supply Chain Management would be the minimum standard of qualification required to be registered as a freight forwarder in Nigeria.

He said: “This is the new benchmark for professionalism come 2021 and it is intended to be raised as prescribed by the Freight Forwarding Act to FIATA higher diploma in future… We are doing a lot of integrating and if you are not registered with us, your license will not be renewed by Customs.”

He announced that the CRFFN planned to embark on a massive technology upgrading that includes having a tracking system in clearing and forwarding where trucks could be tracked in real time, in the same manner as Uber, to enhance simulation between agencies at the ports and freight forwarders.

Nwakohu called on the National Assembly to help make this technology come alive within a year by allowing the council include it their budget.

Responding, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Maritime Transport, Senator Danjuma Goje, who was in company of his House of Representatives counterpart, Chairman House Committee on Ports and Harbours, Garba Datti Muhammad, assured CRFFN of their cooperation in ensuring that the much desired change and upgrading was achieved.

Goje said: “As you can see, the federal government, represented by the Minister and the National Assembly, represented by me and Datti, are all behind you. We want a situation where this profession is properly regulated.

‘’When it’s regulated, the service delivery will be of higher quality and that would add great value to the determination of this administration to turn around the economy of this country and make sure Nigeria achieves its desire of coming out on top in the world economy.

“We also need to improve on our ports. The Apapa problem is a shame and must be tackled, so the ports will be clear and the freight forwarders will do their job better, importers and exporters will be better serviced and the economy will be the great beneficiary.’’

