Forensic audit: FG appoints interim management committee for NDDC

By Chris Ochayi

Determined to carry out a comprehensive forensic audit at the commission, the Federal Government has inaugurated a three-man Interim Management Committee to oversee the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission,

The Interim Management Committee according to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio would be in place to create the enabling environment for the upcoming forensic audit.

Senator Akpabio, while performing the inauguration ceremony, Tuesday in Abuja, was quoted by statement issued Tuesday night by the ministry as saying that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of Dr. Gbene Joi Nunieh as the new Acting Managing Director, while Dr. Cairo Ojougboh is the Acting Executive Director, Projects and Chief Ibanga Bassey Etang is the Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration.

According to Senator Akpabio, the Committee would be in place to create the necessary ambience for a hitch-free forensic exercise, adding that the Inauguration of the Board Members would be put on hold until the forensic exercise is completed.

The Minister said that the forensic audit as ordered by President Buhari would cover 18 years of NDDC’s operations between 2001- 2019. According to Akpabio, there would be ten slots of auditing firms, and each State would be assigned one slot while the NDDC Headquarters slot would be the coordinating slot.

He urged the Interim Committee to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently without fear or favour noting that the people of the Niger Delta region and indeed the whole country reposed confidence in them in overseeing the affairs of the Commission as an interventionist agency to work towards alleviating the plight of the people of the Niger Delta region.

According to Akpabio, the Acting Managing Director Dr. Mrs Enyia Akwagaga had been directed to hand over to the new Interim Committee on Wednesday 30th October, 2019.

In her remarks, the Interim Managing Director Dr. Joi Gbene Nunieh expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity given to them to serve and assured that the team would not disappoint the President, people of the Niger Delta region and indeed the whole country in carrying out their mandate.

