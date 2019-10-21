Flood sacks Lagos, Ogun border residents after heavy downpour

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos

Following torrential rainfall across Lagos State, yesterday, several communities were completely taken over by heavy flood, leaving many residents trapped in their homes.

The rainfall, which started as early as 2 am, Sunday lasted for several hours into the evening leaving most parts of the state flooded with attendant traffic gridlock on the roads.

A resident of Discovery Estate, Riverview Wing of Opic, Isheri, Lagos-Ogun States border, Adegbola Babatunde, lamented over the inability of his family to move out of their homes which was heavily flooded due to the release of Ogun Dam which has taken over the entire house.

According to Babatunde, “The Dam release from Ogun Dam has taken over the entire Discovery Estate. And the MTR Estate which has a motorable road has refused to open their gates to the people living in the environment to pass through.

“Please, help us appeal to the Ogun State government to open MTR to us so we can evacuate our families out of here.” Other areas which witnessed heavy flooding, included: Ikeja, Agege, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ikotun-Isolo Road, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Lagos Island, among others

