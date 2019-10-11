Flood renders people homeless in Akeredolu’s mother’s hometown

Dayo Johnson Akure

Igbotu, the hometown of the mother of the Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and several other communities in the riverine Ese- Odo council area of the state have been sacked by flood.

Consequently, thousands of people have been displaced, rendered homeless and now use canoe to access their destinations.

Hundreds of houses in the council have been submerged by the flood.

Reports had it that many residents of the communities rendered homeless now take shelter on the major roads in the town, churches, schools and open spaces in the community.

Other government officials who suffered same fate with the governors mother include the Chairman of Eseodo Local Government, Mr Omolewa Ojo and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Jimi Kufo.

Others affected communities included Igbobini, Iluagbo, Sabome, Inikorogha, Oboro, Ojuala, Ipoke and Igbekebo, the headquarters of the council.

All the roads linking the communities including Igbobini-Irele have reportedly been cut off forcing the people to use canoe to access their destinations.

Speaking on the incident, the council Chairman Omolewa Ojo said the flood had displaced thousands of the people in the council.

According to him “many of the residents especially children have been trapped in their houses because of the flood.

Ojo called on the both the Federal and State Governments to come to their aids to enable them live their normal lives.

The Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Kufo who visited the affected communities said the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) would soon distribute relief materials to the people.

Kufo has therefore appealed against building houses along canal and warned against indiscriminate dumping of refuse on waterways.

—- 25 year old final year student drown in flood was to graduate next month- father.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Doyin Boluwaji who was drowned when swept away by flood was to graduate next month before she died.

Local divers and volunteers are still searching for her corpse as at yesterday after she was swept away by flood five days ago.

The late Doyin was the first born in the family of four having three siblings behind her.

Father of the deceased Jose Boluwaji narrating his last encounter with the daughter said she asked him to buy sneaker and jeans for her passing out in the university next month and to send her some money.

He said ” l have already bought the speakers and was about to send the money when I was called around 1230pm on Tuesday and informed that my daughter was amongst those affected by the flood.

The father said ” Doyin was important to me, she loves so much, she was like a mother, she was everything to me.