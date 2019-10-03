Flood ravages Isoko, Patani communities, as Patani IDP camp bubbles

By Akpokona Omafuaire – Warri

A ferocious ravaging flood has submerged parts of Isoko North, Isoko South and Patani Local Government Areas of Delta State, rendering several hundreds of people homeless, destroyed farmlands as a result of unabated rain and the obstruction of drains and water channels in the communities.

The situation has led to the opening of the Patani Internally Displaced person camp built by the Barr Perez Omoun led administration.

As of yesterday, many displaced persons have been forced into the camp after their homes have been submerged.

The flood has also wrecked havoc on residents in Owhelogbo, Otor-Igho, Aradhe, and Iyede communities all in Isoko North Local Government Council caused by the heavy downpour of three consecutive days.

The effects have led to the rendering of hundreds of persons homeless with property worth millions of naira and farmlands destroyed.

Some of the residents whose houses were submerged by flood within Ozoro while counting their losses said, that the reason why the floods submerged some parts of the community whenever it rains is as a result of drainages and water channels that have been blocked in the community.

According to one of the residents, Mrs Beatrice Orumour, “As you can see no way for the water to flow down to the stream from the whole community. We have lost so many of our goods to this flood. My garri and other food items are wet.”

Also speaking, Mrs Oghenekome Fidelis appealed to the state and local government authorities to come to their aids by constructing drains and water channels across the various street in the community.

In her words; “As you can see that from the beginning of the community down to the end, there are no drains or water channels. So how can the water flow? If we have drains and water channels in our streets and along our roads. We can always clear it, in order to avert the flood.”

Mrs. Beatrice Adhe, another flood victim who has been rendered homeless by the flood, fought tears as she disclosed that her children slept in different places while she laid her head anywhere she found herself until some of her neighbours assisted her to secure an apartment where she kept her belongings.

Joshua Ubido, father of three added that he has no hope anywhere having lost his home and belongings to the disaster. “I need help. I don’t know what to do now. I will be grateful if anyone can help me to survive this situation,” he stated.

Contacted, the President-General of Ozoro Progressive Union, Prince Nicholas Areh, attributed the flood to negligence on the parts of residents who have built houses on water channels and blocked the drains that ought to channel the water to the stream.

He said; “This flood is as a result of the I don’t care attitude of our people. Some of them built their houses on water channels and the drains are all blocked with refuses. However, we have met the State Commissioner of Environment on how we can salvage the situation.

“We also met with CCC construction company and as I speak with you, efforts are being put in place to clear some of the drainages and the various water channels in order for the water to flow down to the stream.”

In a related development, the Secretary to Isoko North Local Government Council, Mr. Kome Ozue, said, “The Local Government authority through the assistance of the State Government has provided a Camp for the displaced persons.

“We urged all those displaced by the flood to come to Alaka Grammar School where they are being taken care of, I also advise our people to always clear their drains in order to avert the reoccurrence of this situation they find themselves now.”