Flood kills Polytechnic graduate in Delta

By Festus Ahon

ASABA- RESIDENTS of Asaba, the Delta State capital, were on Monday evening thrown into pandemonium as the ravaging flood swept away a polytechnic graduate identified as Chinedu Igboke.

The flood which resulted from a heavy downpour that lasted for some hours, killed the victim after he missed his step while controlling traffic at Shekinah Love Assembly Street along Okpanam road and fell into an uncovered paved gutter.

The deceased who was said to be in his thirties, according to sources hailed from Ebonyi State and was working as a security guard in a private school along Shekinah Love Assembly Street, off Ralph Uwechue Way, Okpanam Road, Asaba.

The source who pleaded anonymity said the gutter was filled with running water when Igboke fell into it, lamenting that the victim had already floated into the deep tunnel which channels storm water from the area into Anwai River before help could come.

Hear him: “When he fell into the water, he slammed his head against the concrete walls of the gutter. So he might have lost strength to swim against the tide before being floated helplessly into the tunnel”.

Saying the school authority where Igboke worked as a security guard, mobilised divers and swimmers to comb Anwai River in futile search of the body, he said; “we suspect that the body may be hanging somewhere along this tunnel because of blockade inside”.

He lamented that; “we went with them to the river but they could not recover his body”.