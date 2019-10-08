FIRS boss seeks support for police operations

Dr Babatunde Fowler, the Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has called on corporate organisations and philanthropists to support the activities of the police in the country.

Fowler made the call at a ceremony to handover two trucks donated by FIRS to the Nigerian Police on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the donation of the truck followed the belief of FIRS that adequate security was key to businesses that would guarantee tax revenue.

”When you are talking about tax payment, especially in Nigeria, where a lot of people don’t want to pay tax, for the security of the tax collector and payers, we need the assistance of the police.”

The FIRS boss said that the police had been a major partner in the collection of taxes in the country.

“We have seen ourselves as partners and we believe that, if we should support each other, this country will be better.

“It is with this belief that we are donating two trucks for the movement of police.

“I will like to use this opportunity to call on well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to do the same to enhance the security of the country,” he said.

He said it was not new supporting agencies like the police, adding that people talk about why supporting agencies that have a budget.

According to him, when you travel overseas, there are special committees that support agencies like the police.

In his remark, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, commended the FIRS for the provision of the truck, adding that the service had been very cooperative with the police.

He said the trucks would facilitate the movement of police personnel from one part of the country to the other.

According to him, FIRS have appreciated the security situation in the country because it is a situation that needs collaboration and support from all Nigerian.

“I will, therefore, use this opportunity to call on other well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to please, use their corporate social responsibility to support the security of the country.

“This is the kind of support that needs to be given to all the security service providers, particular, the police,” he said.

