FG tasked on ‘Data’ as oil for economic development

On 2:39 amIn Newsby

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Federal government has been advised to see Data as the new oil for effective economic development.

Speaking during the unveiling of ARMA seven days ‘Executive Machine Learning Training’ in Lagos yesterday, lead programme facilitator of the Academy of Real and Meta Analytics, ARMA, Rajesh Jakhotia said :

“Data is now the new oil for effective economic development that people should not take for granted.

” In today’s data-driven world, 90 per cent of the data has been created in the last two years alone.

” Analytics is not just the way of the future; it’s the way right now.”

Jakhotia disclosed that the Seven days training is packaged for; “Business executives who find it hard to build a product recommendation system that motivates their customers to purchase like Amazon, or those who find it difficult doing customer segmentation and predicting churn and lifetime value of customers, those who still do manual data entry instead of automating the process in order for them to make their marks in their various endeavours.”

