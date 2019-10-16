FG rakes in N40bn from stamp duty  ― PMG

… Says Govt. Has not Funded NIPOST in 30years

The Post Master General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST, Barr. Bisi Adegbuyi says the Post has raked in N40billion in its CBN Stamp Duty Account.

Adegbuyi disclosed this in an interview with Vanguard.

He said the agency had repositioned and is now using Stamp Duty to generate revenue for the government.

He also said the new leadership of the Post is currently working hard to run the Post in a manner that is not only profitable but become a major hub for job creation.

The PMG however, pointed out that the Post is hopeful that President Buhari signs the Stamp Duty Regulation Bill into law, which according to him is capable of generating several billions of naira into the federation account by mere deploying of electronic stamps to denote transactions that take place via POS and online in the e-commerce ecosystem.

‘‘We have N40bn in our CBN Stamp Duty Account. We are using electronic Stamp to generate so much money. We are also ensuring the Post is run in a manner that is profitable. When our new Sub companies, SubCos begin to do business, they will begin to that

‘‘What we are saying is that if President signs Stamp Duty Regulation, it is capable of generating several Billion of naira into the federation account by mere deploying of electronic stamps to denote transactions that take place via POS and online in the e-commerce ecosystem.

‘‘The post must try to fulfil its CSR as an engine of sustainable Deployment Goals by promoting eCommerce and generally adding values to the loves of people, delivering development and rendering services that are valuable to them.

‘‘The postal administration of the 21st Century must leverage on Technology to ensure that its process is automated. We ensure that what they do in other parts of the world, where the postal administration of the postal office remains the largest employer of labour, is also what we do in Nigeria.

‘‘I believe we are in the right direction because we have started the journey of transformation, modernising and repositioning the post in order to take it to the rightful place.’’

The NIPOST boss who blamed the challenge of the agency on moribund infrastructure and neglect said government in the last 30years has not funded NIPOST but has only been paid salaries of workers.

He, however, assured that the ongoing transformation in the postal service would relaunch the Post as a profitable and competitive brand.

‘‘Government in the last 30years has not funded NIPOST; they have only been paid salaries of workers. Again, some of these game-changing products are new, they are not what you can see anywhere. Therefore, you need to customise technology.

On eMoney Order, Adegbuyi said, ‘‘We launched our eMoney Order in order to be part of International Financial System, IFS. The Postal Technology Department of UPU has to specially configure a solution for it because it was the first time a domestic money order was being introduced by any post.

‘‘Now we have finished with that and now training our workers in order for us not to put the wrong foot forward. It is something that is technology-driven must be well tested and we must ensure that we have the right process in place and I can assure you, with the emergence of the new minister of communications, who is digitally inclined, we will soon launch that electronic money order.’’

