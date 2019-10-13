FG promises to support Bauchi on modernisation of grazing reserves

By Charles Agwam – Bauchi

Federal government has said it will support Bauchi state government to modernise its grazing reserves in line with international best practice.

The minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono disclosed this during the weekend while interacting with stakeholders in the agriculture sector in Bauchi.

Nanono said the Livestock Transformation Plan initiated by President Buhari’s administration is to cater to the needs of beneficiaries who would key into the programme.

“The Ministry will sensitise farmers and other critical stakeholders on the need to key into the policy because already foreign investors have agreed to invest in the sector.

“I assure you of federal government support for effective implementation of the policy Bauchi state. By the time it is fully implemented, our industries will be revived and our youths will have enough jobs to go to,” he said.

Also speaking, Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed welcomed the idea, saying if properly utilized, grazing reserves in the state would contribute positively towards the reduction of poverty and unemployment.

Represented by his deputy, Baba Tela, the governor said already the state government has keyed into the federal government’s livestock transformation plan.

He expressed the readiness of his administration to modernize its grazing reserves for the socio-economic development of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria.