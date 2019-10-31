Exam malpractice: UNICAL expels medical, radiography students

…Suspends three others
By Ike Uchechukwu
The Management of the University of Calabar, UNICAL, has confirmed the expulsion of two students of the Institution over various forms of examination malpractices.
Vanguard learned that the affected students include, ThankGod Ibiang Ofem, with Matric No. 09/32083 of the Department of Medicine and Surgery, and Asibade Benjamin, with Matric No. 13/24145002 of the Department of Radiography and Radiological Sciences.
Their expulsion from the University is with effect from the 2017/2018 academic session.
Also, the University has suspended three others for the 2017/2018 academic session for related offences.
They are, Iroh Jacinta Adanze with Matric No. 146/1145073, of the Faculty of Law; Ndukeobong Cyril Ebok with Matric No. 14/24145149 and Ogar Abang Francis, with Matric No. 14/24145034 both of the Department of Radiography and Radiological Sciences.
In a related development, one Ekong, Ekong Joseph with Matric No. 14/24145030 of Radiography and Radiological Sciences was exonerated from the allegation of examination malpractice.
According to separate letters to the affected students signed by the University Registrar, Mr. Moses Abang, the decision was ratified by the Institutions Senate during her 217th meeting after receiving and reviewing the report of its Examination Misconduct Committee.
Accordingly, the suspended students are expected to resume full academic studies during the 2018/2019 session to repeat the year they were suspended,
Also , those expelled are directed to handover all University properties at their disposal including their identity cards to their respective Head of Department before leaving the University Premises.
Meanwhile, Ekong, Ekong Joseph has been directed to go about his normal academic duties while remaining obedient at all times.