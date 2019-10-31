Exam malpractice: UNICAL expels medical, radiography students

…Suspends three others

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Management of the University of Calabar, UNICAL, has confirmed the expulsion of two students of the Institution over various forms of examination malpractices.

Vanguard learned that the affected students include, ThankGod Ibiang Ofem, with Matric No. 09/32083 of the Department of Medicine and Surgery, and Asibade Benjamin, with Matric No. 13/24145002 of the Department of Radiography and Radiological Sciences.

Their expulsion from the University is with effect from the 2017/2018 academic session.

Also, the University has suspended three others for the 2017/2018 academic session for related offences.