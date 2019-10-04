Enugu State Govt. targets N30bn IGR

The Enugu State Government says it is exploring new avenues to raise its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to an annual threshold of N30billion from 2019.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh disclosed this on Friday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Enugu.

Aroh said that government was pleased with the progress made by the state Board of Internal Revenue (BIR) especially in the area of IGR which had risen above N20bilion.

“The IGR of the state has been doing well since 2016 but we are looking at new strategies that will increase it.

“We are looking at the possibility of getting an IGR that will cross N30billion threshold at the end of the year,” he said.

The commissioner said that the council had received briefing from the chairman of the BIR on new strategies to shore up the revenue of the state.

Aroh said that after consideration on the report, an adjournment on the matter was proposed to enable members further review some of the strategies.

He said that the council also considered a report on the review of charges and levies imposed by all revenue generating agencies in the state.

He said that the council did not take a final decision on the report to allow members and relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to make considered inputs before.

Aroh said that the council was committed to ensuring that any decision taken is in the best interest of the state and the people considering current economic realities in the country. (NAN),

Vanguard