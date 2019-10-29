Election Tribunal: Anyaso congratulates Kalu, assures of collective effort to uplift Bende

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, House of Representatives candidate for Bende Federal Constituency in the last general election, Dr. Chima Anyaso, has congratulated his opponent and APC candidate in the election, Hon. Benjamin Kalu following an appeal court ruling that upheld the election of Kalu.

Anyaso, while calling on all his supporters to remain committed to the vision of a new Bende, assured Kalu of his full support as the incumbent house of representative’s member toward actualizing the development of Bende as a whole, and all the communities within the constituency.

While speaking to journalists in Igbere, his home town, Anyaso thanked the community leaders, youths and all leaders of thoughts and youth group leaders, Bende women and all interest groups for coming out in large numbers to vote during the election.

Anyaso affirmed that the past election was the most keenly contested election in the history of elections in Bende while assuring his people that it was the will of God that the election had gone the way of his opponent. Anyaso stated that the desire to uplift Bende should not be lost hence the need to partner and work with the incumbent House Member, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, towards the good of Bende.

Anyaso said “I have called Honorable Benjamin Kalu to congratulate him on his victory at the tribunal. Though both of us are in different political parties, I believe and rightly so that we, myself and Benjamin, mean well for Bende”.

“On my part, I have assured my brother, Benjamin Kalu, that I will support his desires to move Bende and indeed Abia state forward. The election and the court matters have come and gone, now it is time to focus on actualizing the dreams that drove both of us into the contest, which is the dream to make Bende the envy of all constituencies in Abia and indeed in Nigeria”

It would be recalled that Dr. Anyaso had defeated three times PDP House Member, Hon. Nnenna Elendu Ukeje, at the PDP primaries, to clinch the party’s most converted House ticket.

VANGUARD