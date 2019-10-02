Soni Daniel – Abuja

A few hours after the Department of State Services (DSS) handed over the controversial former Chairman of the defunct Presidential Pension Reforms Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), operatives of the anti-graft agency questioned him on issues relating to money laundering and contract scam worth N2 billion.

Vanguard gathered from credible EFCC sources that a special team set up by the Commission took on Maina and grilled him for hours as soon as he was handed over by the DSS.

The interrogation is being conducted at the Wuse 2 Office of the EFCC.

A top source in the agency said: “We finally received Maina from the DSS today and our team of interrogators is currently grilling him on many issues and we expect him to provide answers in writing.

“He is likely going to spend some days with us and we may need to approach the court to grant us more time to interrogate him because his case has some foreign connections. We really need to finish with the investigation before arraigning him in court.

“I can confirm to you that Maina has a lot of issues to explain to us before we charge him. Don’t forget that he had been declared wanted before after he kept evading our invitations but he approached a court and set it aside as we went on appeal.

Maina was arrested by the DSS in an undisclosed hotel this week.

Vanguard