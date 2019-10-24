EEDC improves power supply in South East

…as customers in Nsukka enjoy 18 hours supply

By Chinedu Adonu

In accordance with Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, recent commitment towards improving socio-economic state of South East region has completed power projects within the areas for effective power supply.

The company also stated that with completion of realignment of its Nsukka Township 11KV Feeder, in Nsukka, Enugu State, both commercial and residential customers within the affected area can now enjoy eighteen hours of electricity supply.

It was also gathered that majority of those enjoying reliable and steady supply during their active time (between 6am and 5pm) are commercial banks such as Zenith Bank, First Bank, GTB, Access Bank, as well as hoteliers, adding that it would reduce expenses on diesel and generator maintenance tremendously.

The Head of communications, Mr Emeka Eze made this development known to pressmen on Thursday in Enugu.

According to Ezeh, “the recent effort is coming against the backdrop of EEDC’s commitment towards improving the socio-economic state of the South East region.

“It will be recalled that late last year, EEDC also invested in its network in Nsukka, to improve the quality of service to customers by constructing additional feeders. These include: the UNN 33KV, Orba 33KV and Wilson 11KV feeders. This significantly improved power supply to customers in the area, resulting to the deloading of Eha Amufu 33KV line”.

Eze disclosed that EEDC equally completed and commissioned major projects in Owerri, Imo State and Abakaliki, Ebonyi State respectively few months ago.

“Some other network enhancement projects executed by EEDC to improve supply to customers include: the construction of 1 x 7.5MVA Injection Substation at ABS, Awka; the upgrading of the 2 x 7.5MVA Injection Substation at Agu-Awka to a 1 x 15MVA and 1 x 7.5MVA (increasing the capacity from 15MVA to 22.5MVA); the construction of 1 x 7.5 MVA Nike Lake Injection Substation at Nike; the upgrading of Awka (Main) Injection Substation at Nibo from 1 x 7.5MVA to 1 x 15MVA and the upgrading of Ebeano Tunnel Injection Substation at Enugu from 1 x 7.5MVA to 1 x 15MVA.

Eze who appealed to customers to reciprocate this investment by paying their electricity bills and desisting from acts such as energy theft, meter bypass, and vandalism, which impacts negatively on the company’s operations, encouraged those customers that are unmetered to embrace the ongoing Meter Asset Provider (MAP) metering scheme to get their properties metered.

“MAP metering scheme which kicked off sometime in June is an initiative of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), designed to enable unmeterd customers procure meter from approved third party meter providers and have their meter installed within ten (10) working days of paying for it.

“To get started, interested customers are to log on to EEDC website ( www.enugudisco.com ), click on the “MAP Meter Request” button, fill the online form, upload their identity card and thereafter submit. Subsequently, the pre-survey team will visit the property to be metered to ascertain that everything is alright, after which a Demand Note will be issued to the customer for payment of the approved meter”.

The meters cost N38,841.00 (Thirty-Eight Thousand, Eight Hundred and Forty One Naira) for a Single-Phase, while a Three-Phase meter goes for N70.409.00 (Seventy Thousand, Four Hundred and Nine Naira). “These costs are inclusive of VAT and payment must be paid at the bank, and not to any individual or group”, Ezeh emphasized.

EEDC encouraged customers to safeguard all electricity installations serving them while reassuring them of its commitment towards reliable and improved service delivery.