Edo Specialist hospital wholly owned by govt, says Edo govt

The Edo State Government has said that it wholly owns and manages the Edo Specialist Hospital, which is positioned to provide effective and efficient healthcare services to the people.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, flayed protests over the ownership of the hospital, noting that the hospital remains an asset of the state.

According to him, “We want to state categorically that the Edo Specialist hospital is 100 percent owned by the state government. No equity of the hospital has been transferred to any individual or group.

“The hospital is also wholly managed by the Edo State Hospital Management Board and supervised by the Edo State Ministry of Health.”

He noted that the state government was concluding work on the Edo State Health Insurance Scheme, which will enhance access to effective healthcare in the state.

“The Edo State Health Insurance Scheme will be available to everyone, including petty traders, vulcanisers, technicians and civil servants. It will ensure a pool of funds is available to finance healthcare with a regular contribution to the scheme,” he added.

Noting that the Edo Specialist Hospital will benefit from the scheme, he said the state government will ensure effective implementation of the scheme and optimisation of the hospital’s services to attain universal health coverage in the state.

vanguard