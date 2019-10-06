Edo govt, Veterinary Association partner to boost livestock production

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that the state government will strengthen partnership with the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association to boost livestock production in the state.

The governor stated this when he received executive members of the Edo State Chapter of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association, at Government House, in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

Governor Obaseki said the state intends to align the Vision 2030 Small Livestock Production Programme of the Veterinary Association with the National Livestock Transformation Agenda as ruminant animal production is viable in the state.

He explained that the state could access funding set aside for the Agricultural Transformation Agenda from the Central Bank of Nigeria to support the implementation of the livestock initiative.

The governor added that the meeting with the association was to ascertain the number of veterinary professionals practising in the state, as his administration has decided to place more emphasis on livestock production.

He called on the association to come up with strategies on the implementation of the livestock plan and ways the initiative could be attractive to investors.

He assured the association of the state government’s support, noting that a state-owned Veterinary Clinic would be re-established within the premises of the Agricultural Development Programme in the state.

vanguard