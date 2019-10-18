Edo APC crisis: state secretary suspended

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

The crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has as taken a new dimension as the State Secretary of the party, Engr. Lawrence Okah has been suspended from office.

Vanguard gathered the letter of suspension of the party’s scribe was signed by the State chairman of the party, Mr. Anselm Ojezua.

However, in a telephone interview with journalists yesterday in Benin, Mr. Ojezua said that Engr. Okah was suspended by the party to pave way for an investigation into anti-party activities leveled against by his Ward in Oredo local government area of the State.

He said, “The State Secretary of the party was suspended following an allegation of anti-Party activities leveled against him by his Ward in Oredo Local government area. We have set up a committee to investigate the allegations.

“He will be reinstated back to his position once he is cleared of the allegations or face expulsion from the party if found guilty”

In his reaction, the suspended State Secretary attributed his travail to a directive from Governor Godwin Obaseki to the State chairman to suspend him from office.

vanguard