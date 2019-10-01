Eben leads over 6,000 voices at Joyful Noise Concert

Gospel singer, Eben led a large crowd of over six thousand thrilled voices who filled up the Loveworld Arena for the first edition of his gospel music concert tagged Joyful Noise recently held in Lekki, Lagos.

Dragging from evening till late in the night, the crowd responded with enthusiasm and chorused along to favourite gospel songs by popular friends of the singer who are drawn from the United States and Nigeria.

The major highlight of the night was two-set music performances on either half of the event by host artiste, Eben. The singer with a full complement of his beautifully dressed band dished out favourite songs from his repertoire taking the audience on a journey through his music.

The night was enlivened with powerful live performances by two US-based musicians, veteran, Bob Fitts and Phil Thompson who blessed the audience with riveting performances.

Popular Nigerian artistes such as Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo, Sammie Okposo, Tim Godfrey, Joe Praise among others led the crowd in worship.

According to Eben, the event will continue yearly and will be taken around the world with the hope of impacting lives through a culture of praise and worship of God Almighty.