Doha 2019: Oduduru fails to make final, as Okagbare gets disqualified

Divine Oduduru finished last in heat 3 with 20.84 seconds in the men’s 200m semi-finals and failed to make appearance in the event’s final scheduled for Tuesday. Teammate Blessing Okagbare, on the other hand, was disqualified in her 200m heat for lane infringement.

Both athletes have experienced a rough start in the build-up after an earlier disqualification from the 200m race.

The duo had been shortlisted to feature in the 100m race against their will.

Their non-participation in the distance resulted to their withdrawal from the other events entered.

But an appeal to the world athletics body saw them reinstated into the world championships.

Meanwhile, Patience Okon-George and Favour Ofili have qualified for the women’s 400m semi-finals.