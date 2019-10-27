DJ Hol Up set to take Nigerian hip-hop music culture to new level

Just after the successful release of his latest single, US-based fast-rising disc jockey, Derek Chizaram Moses also known as DJ Hol Up is set to take Nigerian hip-hop music culture otherwise called afro-beat to a new level.

The New York-born act has revealed his plans for a new EP, set for release by the end of the year, that will further expand the rising influence of the afro-beat culture. To achieve his goal, music talent has wooed up and coming acts for a possible collaboration.

He revealed, “I just released my latest single “Available” with 1da Banton and the video just dropped recently. I plan on releasing an EP soon featuring a lot of up and coming afro-beat artists around the world (USA, UK, Africa). People are really in love with my DJ mixes as well. So, I plan on dropping a few more before the year ends. I also plan on doing a UK and West Africa tour soon.”

