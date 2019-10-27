Breaking News
Translate

DJ Hol Up set to take Nigerian hip-hop music culture to new level

On 8:59 amIn Entertainment, Newsby

DJ Hol Up set to take Nigerian hip-hop music culture to new level

Just after the successful release of his latest single, US-based fast-rising disc jockey, Derek Chizaram Moses also known as DJ Hol Up is set to take Nigerian hip-hop music culture otherwise called afro-beat to a new level.

The New York-born act has revealed his plans for a new EP, set for release by the end of the year, that will further expand the rising influence of the afro-beat culture. To achieve his goal, music talent has wooed up and coming acts for a possible collaboration.

READ ALSO: Let’s see music as a spiritual exercise – Erelu Dosumu Abiola

He revealed, “I just released my latest single “Available” with 1da Banton and the video just dropped recently. I plan on releasing an EP soon featuring a lot of up and coming afro-beat artists around the world (USA, UK, Africa). People are really in love with my DJ mixes as well. So, I plan on dropping a few more before the year ends. I also plan on doing a UK and West Africa tour soon.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.