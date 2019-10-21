Delta Assembly reassures on quality roads

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State House of Assembly has promised to step up measures towards quality road infrastructure in the state, saying it would continue to complement the efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in building lasting legacies in the state.

The Chairman House of Committee on Works, Mr. Emeke Nwaobi who made the promise at the inaugural meeting of the committee at the State House of Assembly Complex, said there was the need for good network of roads across the state.

Nwaobi, who represents Aniocha North in the House, said road infrastructures were key to assessing the performance of any government, hence the need for critical stakeholders to collaborate for laudable landmarks.

Nwaobi commended the resilience of the state government towards road construction and rehabilitation in the state which he said had earned the Governor the appellation “Road Master”

He explained that it is the desire of his Committee to ensure that the Governor surpasses the achievements recorded in the Works sector during his first tenure in the second tenure.

He disclosed that the members of the works committee, including the three Civil Engineers who are members of the House, were carefully selected as a result of the task before the committee.

Nwaobi assured Deltans of improved road infrastructure development in the state, saying his Committee was irrevocably committed to its oversight functions.

vanguard