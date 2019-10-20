Davido, Chioma’s most anticipated baby arrives

Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido has welcomed his first child with his wife, Chioma Avril Rowland.

The singer is currently the happiest dude as this will be his 3rd child and first son (Lil OBO).

Saturday night, the pop star confirmed via his twitter page that his fiancee Chioma Avril Rowland was in the labor room, this response came as a result of a fan asking Davido about his Album.

I Dey delivery room brother ! Make we talk this matter after ❤️ https://t.co/vzBKgrUmDe — Davido (@iam_Davido) October 19, 2019

As at the time of filing this report, David has not announced the news on any social media platform.

Vanguard Nigeria News