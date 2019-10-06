David Cameron’s revelation: Insult Buhari not Jonathan PDP tells APC

…Says APC seeks to divert attention from corruption in Buhari’s Presidency

By Nwafor Sunday

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has on Sunday advised the All Progressives Congress, APC to stop insulting ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, noting that their invective best suits President Muhammadu Buhari and his Presidency.

The party equally noted that Buhari’s administration has gone down as the most incompetent and most corrupt in the history of Nigeria.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party averred that the distortions and groundless attack on Jonathan was a desperate tactic by the APC and the Buhari Presidency to divert public attention from the recent shocking corruption and fraud revelations in which close relatives and confidants of Mr. President are mentioned.

Recall that Nasir Danu who reportedly was Buhari’s known confidant was arrested at the Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom, for alleged passport scam and money laundering.

In view of that, the party asked Buhari’s Presidency to defuse the situation, take a stand and stop diverting Nigerians attention on infinitesimal issues.

Recall also that APC had blamed Jonathan for the April 14, 2014 abduction of scores of schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno state, saying the ex-president should stop attempting to absolve himself of blame regarding the incident.

But in a riposte on Sunday, PDP opined, “We have been made aware of how the Presidency has been in a frenzy to suppress investigations and deflect public enquiries from the arrest of President Buhari’s known confidant deported from the United Kingdom for alleged international passport scam and money laundering, as it knows that an inquest will further expose the huge rot in the Buhari Presidency.

Our party has equally been made aware of how the APC and the Buhari Presidency have been desperate to divert public attention from the administration’s obnoxious decision to further oppress Nigerians by reintroducing tollgates on our highway, increasing Value Added Tax (VAT), electricity bill and other tariffs as well as their despicable plot to sack government workers.

The PDP charges the APC and the Buhari Presidency to perish the idea of thinking that this unnecessary distortions on the Jonathan administration would bury the demand for an inquest into the Danu racket through which billions of naira meant for the wellbeing of Nigerians are allegedly being diverted to private purses.

The PDP invites Nigerians to note how the APC had remained silent since revelations that its key leaders and the cabal at the Presidency are involved in the stealing of over N14 trillion meant for the wellbeing of Nigerians.

Our party further challenges the APC and the Buhari Presidency to speak out on the alleged diversion of the N500bn meant for the Social Investment Programme among other humongous fraud directly perpetrated under the Buhari Presidency.

Furthermore, in trying to tar the PDP, the APC forgets that it is already common knowledge that all the bad eggs that brought a bad name to the PDP have since left our repositioned party to the APC where their National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who also has a huge corruption allegation on his neck, admitted that the party is a haven for corrupt persons.

Moreover, the fact that President Buhari can only surround himself with persons openly indicted for corruption, as ministers and advisers, speaks volume of the administration’s posturing on corruption.

The PDP therefore charges the APC not to think that it can cover its mess by trying to make unfounded allegations against President Goodluck Jonathan and the PDP as Nigerians can now see through their shenanigans.”

