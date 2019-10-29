Customs impounds 54 containers in Tin Can

Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, Tin can Island Command, has impounded 54 containers of rice, vegetable oil, illicit and unregistered drugs, and vehicle spare parts with a Duty Paid Value, DPV, of over N2.7 billion.

Disclosing this in Lagos, on Tuesday the Comptroller General of Customs, CGC, Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd.), said that 33 of the seized containers were loaded with expired rice, one container of rice concealed with motor spare parts, and 11 were stuffed with unregistered pharmaceutical products.

He further disclosed that two of the containers were used tyres, one contains used clothing, while the remaining four where stocked with vegetable oil in retail parks.

The customs boss also said that the 54 containers comprise of 15 40ft containers, while the other 39 were 20ft containers.

He also said that the rice which are; master rice with the date of packaging and expiration as May, 2016 and March, 2019 respectively, fragrant rice, packaged on October, 2018 with an expiration date on October, 2019, where both imported from Thailand, while Jasmine rice which was packaged on September 2018, with expiration date on September 2020, was imported from China.

He added that the master rice was packaged for Master Energy Commodity trading limited, located at 31A, Remi Fani-Kayode Street, GRA, Ikeja. While jasmine rice belongs to Yunfei International Trading Company Limited, with an address located at 103 Ibittu Ukuiwe Street, Jabi, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

He also pointed out that some of the impounded drugs were tramadol and performance-enhancing drugs.

The customs CG assured that customs will carry out thorough investigations in respect of the companies with these addresses.