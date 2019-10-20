Breaking News
Translate

Customs impounds 250 bags of rice concealed in fuel tanker

On 12:25 pmIn Business, Newsby

The Kano/Jigawa Command of the Nigerian Customs Service on Friday impounded 250 bags of foreign rice concealed in a fuel tanker along Daura-Kano road worth over N5.5m of duty paid value.

Customs impounds 250 bags of rice concealed in fuel tanker
 

The comptroller of the command, Nasir Ahmed, said the new method of concealing goods by smugglers was alien.

“What we saw today is a little bit new, something that is challenging to our thinking. If somebody can load rice in a compartment that is supposed to be containing diesel, petrol or kerosene, then we should assume that they can conceal anything in the tank.

It can contain Tramadol, it can contain arms and ammunition or any other prohibited goods, and they loaded it in such a way that it will be very difficult to detect. But through intelligence and diligence of our men, they were able to perceive it,” he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.