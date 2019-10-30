Court remands man for allegedly killing 66-year-old-man

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ebute Meta, Lagos on Wednesday ordered that a 24-year-old man, Edwin FearGod, who allegedly murdered a 66-year-old-man, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Ajibade, who did not take the plea of FearGod, ordered that he be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service in Ikoyi for 30 days, pending legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ajibade adjourned the matter until Dec. 2.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Jimah Iseghede told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 18, at 8 p.m., at Ijesha Bus Stop, Ijesha.

She alleged that FearGod hit Mr Chukwu Ogbonna, 66, with a metal table on his head and he slumped and died.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

