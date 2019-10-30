Court remands fake native doctor in prison over alleged Juju scam

Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court 1, sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State has ordered the remand of a fake native doctor, Fatai Olalere Alli (a.k.a. Baba Abore, Baba Oshun), and two others – Adigun Fatai Olusegun and Olufemi Kolawole – in prison custody.

According to EFCC reports, they were to be remanded in prison custody pending the filing, hearing and determination of their bail applications.

It was gathered that the anti-graft agency, Ibadan zonal office arraigned the accused persons before a judge on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, on criminal charges bordering on conspiracy, money laundering and obtaining money by false pretense.

An order of interim forfeiture of properties traced to Alli which was requested via an application filed by the EFCC was granted by the court and freezing of bank accounts he allegedly used to receive proceeds of crime

