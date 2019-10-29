Court of Appeal upholds Senator Moro’s election

The Court of Appeal sitting in Makurdi, Tuesday confirmed the decision of the State/National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal which upheld the election of Senator Abba Moro of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, representing Benue South Senatorial District.

The return of Senator Moro was challenged by Chief Steven Lawani of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who had alleged that the victory of the PDP candidate was marred by irregularities but the tribunal dismissed the petition for failing to prove that the election failed to comply with the Electoral Act 2010(as amended).

The Court of Appeal in the judgment delivered by Justice Jumai Sankey, upheld the decision of the lower court. She held that the appellants failed to prove the claim of manipulation and rigging during the election.

The Appeal Court also awarded a punitive cost of N200,000 against Chief Lawani.

Reacting, Senator Moro in a statement said, “no doubt, democracy, and the people have won again as the legal tape has been exhausted.

“This judgment by the Appeal Court has further confirmed that power truly belongs to God and no one can outsmart God, who made heaven His dwelling place and the earth his footstool.

“The verdict has finally laid to rest the claim and hearsay in the camp of the opposition that the last election was manipulated.

“The victories at both the Tribunal and Appeal Court revalidated the mandate given to me by the people of Benue South and a true reflection of the wish of the people.”

vanguard