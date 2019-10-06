CLO seeks lasting solution to perennial flooding in Anambra

A civil society organisation, the Civil Liberties Organisation, on Saturday, urged the federal and Anambra governments to find a lasting solution to the yearly devastating flooding in riverine areas in Anambra.

The Chairman of CLO in the state, Mr. Vincent Ezekwueme, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

NAN reports that flooding usually happens yearly in five council areas that are close to the River Niger, which include Ogbaru, Onitsha South, Onitsha North, Anambra East, and Anambra West.

According to Ezekwueme, the federal government, state, local councils, and the people usually lose millions of naira to the perennial flooding and devastation which affect farmlands, houses and other properties.

He said that most of those affected were now homeless and jobless, while their children could not go to school again due to flooding.

The CLO chairman called for the dredging of River Niger to increase its capacity to take more water and allow rain or running water to empty itself in it or its creeks.

“The dredging will also increase the volume of traffic on the river and enhance the water transport capability of the areas which the river runs through,’’ he said.

Ezekueme commended the government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for a donation of relief materials to 2018 flood victims.

“It will be imperative and pertinent for members of the National and State Assemblies from the areas to raise funds to assist the victims as palliative measures.

“NEMA and Anambra government should embark on educating residents on the best ways to avoid preponderance of flooding occasioned by torrential rains.

“Public-spirited and wealthy individuals should come to the aid of the victims as well,’’ he added.

