Chibok: Jonathan Need Not Bother Replying Cameron —APC

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The All Progressives Congress APC has again blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan for the April 14, 2014 abduction of scores of schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno state, saying the ex-president should stop attempting to absolve himself of blame regarding the incident.

The party in a statement by its spokesperson, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said comments by a former British Prime Minister, David Cameron accusing the former president of incompetence were in order and that there was no need for Mr. Jonathan to continue to defend the indefensible.

The statement by the APC came on a day that activists commemorated the 2000th day of the abduction of the school girls.

The statement reads; “Former President Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to and refuted comments by former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, in his new book, For the Record, in which the Jonathan administration is accused of corruption and rejecting the help of the British Government in rescuing the 276 Chibok schoolgirls, who were kidnapped on April 14, 2014.

“Although Jonathan is entitled to a right of reply, he shouldn’t have bothered about Cameron’s allegations, talk less denying it.

“Nigerians already know the story of Jonathan’s habitual negligence to matters of state. The Chibok schoolgirl’s abduction and his “sleeping behind the wheel” is not a story to deny as it is already part of our national history. We may disagree on a number of issues in Nigeria, but there is a national consensus on the fact that PDP elevated corruption to national culture.

“Denying or arguing against the truth is not going to change anything at this stage. The stories of outlandish corrupt practices under the PDP are still unraveling.

“What is important now is Jonathan explaining to the families of the abducted schoolgirls why as president, he did nothing for two weeks after the Chibok abductions and still refuses to take responsibility for the tragedy up till now except he continues to blame the Chibok abductions and other failings of his administration on the so-called grand conspiracy against him as he laboriously tries to state in his response to Cameron.

“The current administration’s reactions and actions after the similar and unfortunate Dapchi schoolgirls kidnapping is a pointer to how a responsive government should act.

“That Jonathan government was corrupt was actually half of the story. The full story is that corruption hallmarked the successive 16 years administrations under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It is shameful that anyone is even defending it. Corruption is the PDP’s political ideology. This fact is already cast in stone. Nigerians do not need Cameron or anyone else to tell us how corrupt and ineffectual the PDP era was.

“As a consequence, Nigerians voted out the PDP administration in 2015 and elected the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to clear the mess the 16-year PDP administration left the country. Our resolve to do just that is unshaken”.

