By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Cross River youths under the auspices of Northern Cross River Youth Coalition, NCRYC, on Monday, congratulated Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade over the President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of the Bakassi Deep Sea Port project.

The group in a statement signed by Comr Emaluji Sunday Michael thanked the Governor for his passionate and selfless pursuit for the project to be certified.

According to Emaluji, the Bakassi Agro Deep Seaport legacy project for the people of Cross River, that would open a new vista of industrialization, job creation, wealth distribution and economic boom for the country.

The statement reads in part, “Our Digital Governor, Prof Sir Ben Ayade, the Digital Governor of Cross River State, we in Northern Cross River Youth Coalition (NCRYC) heartily and greatly Congratulate you for the passionate and selfless achievement of the Bakassi Agro Deep Seaport graciously approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are really elated for the great achievement and for making a dream come through for the Bakassi Agro Deep Seaport legacy project for the people of Cross River, that would open a new vista of industrialization, job creation, wealth distribution and economic boom for Nigeria, particularly in Cross River State as a whole. We salute your vision and initiative our lovely Digital and patriotic Governor.

“We are seeing great things happening soon that would raise Cross River State to an enviable status with the Federal Government through the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and the Federal Ministry of Transportation by awarding an Outline Business Case Compliance Certificate for the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer, DBFOT, after meeting its statutory requirements.

“We make bold to state that our support is absolutely given to our dear Digital Governor to ensure this legacy project is fully commenced and completed within the stipulated time.

“We once again congratulate our tireless governor and your business-oriented team, which includes one of our illustrious and industrious sons, High Chief Higgins Peters.”

vanguard