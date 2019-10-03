By Nwafor Sunday

Facts have occurred of the people sponsoring the dreaded terrorist oganisation, ‘Boko Haram’ in Nigeria. It has been proven that Boko Haram is allegedly being funded by Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The statement by Nicephore Soglo, former president of Benin Republic, at the constitutional term limits summit, covered by TheCable, in Naimey, Niger Republic, revealed that friends from Qatar and Saudi Arabia are the ones sponsoring Boko Haram.

Soglo said, “Boko Haram is funded by our friends from Saudi Arabia and our friends from Qatar. Are we friends or not? Let’s tell ourselves the truth. We have to stand together. “I’m optimistic we are going to win if we stand together.”

How Boko Haram started

The terrorist organization started in 2009. The 2009 Boko Haram uprising was a conflict between Boko Haram, a militant Islamist group, and Nigerian security forces. Violence across several states in northeastern Nigeria resulted in more than 1,000 dead, with around 700 killed in the city of Maiduguri alone.

The group has killed thousands of Nigerians in Bauchi State, Maiduguri, Borno State, Potiskum, Yobe State, Wudil, Kano State and other states in the country.

They are derailing and destabilizing the peace of the country and has made Nigerian government to spend millions of dollars in equipping her soldiers to combat the organization.

However, countries like United states of America, Togo, Benin Republic and others have formed alliance with the Nigerian government in the fight against terrorism, which undoubtedly is bedeviling the growth and development of the country.

A statement by Donald Trump, US president, led credence to the above statement. “Nigeria is among our strongest partners in Africa. We share common goals of expanding trade and growing our economic relationship.

“We are allies in the global battle against terrorism, and we want to see Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa (ISWAP) driven out of the region and other insurgencies like them dismantled”, Trump said in a congratulating statement to Nigeria @59.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari’s major campaign promise, was to fight terrorism to its barest minimum.

Buhari had in 2018 ordered immediate procurement of critical equipments for the armed forces in line with the Federal Government policy of purchasing such items from the original manufacturers on government-to- government basis.

The president also directed the enhancement of the welfare of troops, particularly those serving in operational areas within the country.

A promise he is trying to maintain, inspite distractions from other sectors.

Vanguard