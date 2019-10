Buhari orders forensic audit of NDDC

President Buhari in statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said the action was taken out of worry over criticisms of the operations of the commission, and after he received governors of the states that make up the Commission, led by Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, who had called for the repositioning of the NDDC.

According to the President, what is presently on the ground in the South-south region does not justify the huge resources that have been made available to the organisation.

He said, “I try to follow the Act setting up these institutions, especially the NDDC. With the amount of money that the Federal Government has religiously allocated to the NDDC, we will like to see the results on the ground; those that are responsible for that have to explain certain issues.

“The projects said to have been done must be verifiable. You just cannot say you spent so much billions and when the place is visited, one cannot see the structures that have been done. The consultants must also prove that they are competent. “

The President admitted that developing the Niger Delta area required enormous resources compared to other parts of the country with firmer lands.