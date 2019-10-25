Buhari directs security agencies to procure uniforms from DICON

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday directed the military and other security services to procure their uniforms and other kits from the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

The President gave the directives at the foundation laying ceremony of DICON Research and Development Center, Kaduna.

The centre is putting up a garment industry in partnership with a Turkish firm, expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

“I hereby direct that the Nigeria Armed Forces, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other paramilitary and uniform agencies to procure their uniforms and relevant accessories from this factory when it becomes functional,” he said.

The president, who was represented by Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, directed ministers of defence, police affairs and interior to ensure strict adherence to the directive.

He said that the project was a demonstration of his government’s determination to encourage public-private partnership through foreign direct investment.

“I am aware of the challenges faced by the armed forces of Nigeria in the area of procurement of military uniforms and accoutrements especially on standardisation of fabric quality design, as well as misuse of military uniforms by imposters and criminals.”

He said that it was what prompted the government to establish a modern factory to produce befitting uniform for the armed forces and other security agencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the president used the occasion to reaffirm the commitment and desire of the Federal government to encourage and welcome genuine investors wishing to invest in the vast social, economic and industrial opportunities in Nigeria.

“I want to assure partners and investors that the federal government of Nigeria has policies on ease of doing business, local content development and other micro policies that are aimed at encouraging foreign direct investment into Nigeria’s economy,

“This partnership is another fruitful economic relations between Nigeria and Turkish governments.”

Buhari said, “investors are welcome to Nigeria, we will give you the necessary incentive and protection you need.”

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olanishakin explained that the project was part of conscious efforts to revitalize DICON.

He explained that the defence headquarters established the defense research and development centre to conceptualise, design and produce various defense equipment such as communication gadgets, counter improvise explosives among others.

Olanishakin noted that reviving DICON remained top priority for the Federal Government especially at this period when the nation is faced with numerous security challenges.

In his address, Minister of Defense, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), said Nigeria’s partnership with SUR Corporatewear of Turkey demonstrated President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration commitment to revive the moribund industries in the country.

He thanked the President for approving the project which would create enabling environment for all businesses as well as encourage inflow of direct foreign investment.

The minister explained that the company is expected to provide necessary kits for the military and other security agencies in Nigeria and other African countries.

Earlier, Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna state said the state government has marked an appropriate industrial park to facilitate investment in various areas and would welcome interested companies.

“This groundbreaking event represents the first effort in decades to invest in a new textile factory in Kaduna state.

“It is a new source of jobs and a welcome contribution to the economic development of our dear state, he said.

He expressed the hope that the new venture would succeed in demonstrating the viability of locally produced textiles.

“We hope that it will help to accelerate the realisation of other initiatives in the textile sector.”

The governor said that the state was always ready and prepared for wide and sincere partnerships to accelerate economic growth.

