By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has proposed the sum of N255 million in the 2020 Appropriation Bill to be spent in organizing two national events, the Independence and Democracy Day celebrations.

This was as the government also proposed N100 million for the procurement/replacement of utility and pool vehicles for former Heads of state.

Both projects, tagged as “ongoing” are part of the Eleven Billion, Four Hundred and Three Million, Five Hundred and Sixty Four Thousand, Nine Hundred and Sixty Nine (N11,403,564,969) proposed a budget for the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF. Cumulatively, the OSGF and all its agencies and commissions are proposing to spend the sum of Seventy Two Billion, One Hundred and Ninety-One Million, Six Hundred and Ninety Thousand, Two Hundred and Five Naira (N72,191,690,205).

The breakdown of the proposal shows that the Lagos Liaison Office of the OSGF proposes to spend N408,175,544 while the National Identity Management Commission NIMC is to spend N5,034,913,676.

Also under the OSGF, the Federal Road Safety Commission FRSC proposes to spend over Forty Four Billion Naira (N44,484,492,020), while the Presidential Advisory Committee has N8.05 million.

The government also proposed the sum of N525.21 million for the New Partnership for African Development NEPAD while the National Agency for the Control of Aids NACA has N2.24 billion allotted to it.

Others are; National Pension Commission (N95,923,346); National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (N1,309,445,131); Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (N1,309,445,131); and Servicom (N170,890,946). Others include; Presidential Technical Committee on Land Reform (N177,000,642); National Boundary Commission NBC Headquarters (N856,712,160); and, Border Communities Development Agency BCDA Headquarters(N4,300,482,711).

President Muhammadu Buhari had last Tuesday presented to a joint session of the National Assembly the sum of N10.729 trillion for the 2020 fiscal year.

