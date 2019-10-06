Brexit: Britain will ‘head off on our own’ Johnson tells EU

The Prime Minister said it was now up to the European Union – which has so far given a frosty reception to his proposal to replace the Irish backstop – to “cheerily” wave the UK “off with a mutually agreeable deal”.
But the bullish comments came as the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator warned the UK it would be to blame for a no-deal outcome – and amid reports ministers are already planning an “aggressive” approach towards Brussels if Mr Johnson is forced to delay Britain’s EU exit. (NAN)
British Prime Minister apologises to Queen after House of Commons suspension(Opens in a new browser tab)