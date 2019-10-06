Breaking News
Translate

Brexit: Britain will ‘head off on our own’ Johnson tells EU

On 7:57 pmIn Newsby

The Prime Minister said it was now up to the European Union – which has so far given a frosty reception to his proposal to replace the Irish backstop – to “cheerily” wave the UK “off with a mutually agreeable deal”.

Boris Johnson, Brexit
UK PM Boris Johnson PHOTO: EPA

But the bullish comments came as the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator warned the UK it would be to blame for a no-deal outcome – and amid reports ministers are already planning an “aggressive” approach towards Brussels if Mr Johnson is forced to delay Britain’s EU exit. (NAN)

British Prime Minister apologises to Queen after House of Commons suspension(Opens in a new browser tab)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.