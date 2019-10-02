Breaking: FG returns toll gates on federal roads

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government on Wednesday said that plans were at the advanced stage to return toll gate on the federal highways.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja.

Fashola, flanked by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said there was no law that stopped the government from having toll gate on federal roads.

He said, “There is no reason why we can’t toll, there was a policy of the government to abolish tolls or as it were, dismantle toll plaza but there is no law that prohibits tolling in Nigeria today. We expect to return toll plazas, We have concluded their designs of what they will look like, what materials they will be rebuilt with, what new considerations must go into them.

“What we are looking at now and trying to conclude is how the bank end runs.”

He said that the government was also considering to eliminate the payment of cash by introducing electronic mode of payment.

The Minister further disclosed that government needed to acquire more lands to expand the width of the toll gates as it proposed to have a ten-lane.

